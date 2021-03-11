Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

