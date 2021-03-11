Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.19 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,254 shares of company stock worth $1,503,125. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

IR opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

