Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.20 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.