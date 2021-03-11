Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.20 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

