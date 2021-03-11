Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

