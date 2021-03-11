Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.