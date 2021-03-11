Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.