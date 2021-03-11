Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after buying an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 130,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,166,820 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

SWAV stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

