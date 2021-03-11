Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,776 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $36,686,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

