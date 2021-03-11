Dynamite Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $171,187.87 and $60,407.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,394 coins and its circulating supply is 371,557 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

