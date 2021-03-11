Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.
About Dynasil Co. of America
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.