Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DYSL remained flat at $$1.21 during trading hours on Thursday. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

