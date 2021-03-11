DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s current price.

DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

