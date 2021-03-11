e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.16

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 2679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,630.84. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,296 shares of company stock worth $11,215,608. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.