E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

E.On stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

