E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.55 ($12.42).

E.On stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.19.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

