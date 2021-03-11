Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at G.Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,997,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.