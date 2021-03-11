Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $92,543,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 362,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 296,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,302 shares of company stock valued at $22,578,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.62. 2,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,554. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $131.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

