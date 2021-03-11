Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ealixir stock remained flat at $$3.96 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.
