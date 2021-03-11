Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,090. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

