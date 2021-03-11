East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 298.8% in February

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 298.8% from the February 11th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EJPRY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 32,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

