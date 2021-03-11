East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

