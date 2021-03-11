Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.54% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,295,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $118.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

