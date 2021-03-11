Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 176.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

