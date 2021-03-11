Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 14.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 176.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eaton by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

ETN opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.