Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 325.8% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,179. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.