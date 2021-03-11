Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 403.5% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of EVF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
See Also: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.