Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 403.5% from the February 11th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EVF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 127,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.