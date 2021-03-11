eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after buying an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 246,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,257. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

