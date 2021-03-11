eBoost Market Cap Achieves $8.11 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 909.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $8,843.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00348516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

