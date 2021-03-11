Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 710.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECEZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 142,331,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,806,438. Ecosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Ecosciences
