Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 710.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,609,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECEZ stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 142,331,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,806,438. Ecosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

