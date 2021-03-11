Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 161.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after buying an additional 631,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,442,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.12. 32,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,890. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

