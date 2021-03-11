Edgar Lomax Co. VA Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 117,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

