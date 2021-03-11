Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 197,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,175,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

