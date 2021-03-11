Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

KMI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 165,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

