Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 73,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.