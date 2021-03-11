Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 147,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,937. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

