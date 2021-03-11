Edgar Lomax Co. VA Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,972. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

