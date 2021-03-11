Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 2,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,251,000 after buying an additional 359,700 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $5,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.05. 102,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.