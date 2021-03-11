Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 4,050 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

