Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 230,639 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 305.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 122,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,434. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

