Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 40,854 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,298 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 247,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,496,704. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.