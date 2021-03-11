Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 48,878 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 311.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,878 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

NYSE:HD traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.49. 199,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.38. The company has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.