Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 78,161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 78,161 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.24. The company has a market cap of $754.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.