Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.47. 68,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average is $191.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

