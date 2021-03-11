Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 62,676 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.96. 25,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,368. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

