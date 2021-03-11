Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. 243,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

