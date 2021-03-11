Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $8.39 on Tuesday, hitting $597.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $625.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.70.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

