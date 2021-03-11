Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 737.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

KSU traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. 6,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

