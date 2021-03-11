Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. 37,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,193. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

