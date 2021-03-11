Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.87. 99,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $340.10. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

