Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 228,700 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 515.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

