Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 43,632 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock traded up $9.27 on Tuesday, reaching $113.47. 70,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

